Head coach Mike LaFleur said Friday that Love (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Broncos, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Love thus will miss a second consecutive contest as he tends to a lingering ankle injury. With Love again sidelined, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight will man Arizona's backfield, as they did during last Sunday's win at the Rams. In that contest, Allgeier out-snapped Knight, 40-32, but the latter had 17 touches for 98 yards from scrimmage, while the former recorded 19 touches for just 48 total yards. Love's next chance for game action is Sunday, Nov. 1, in Dallas.