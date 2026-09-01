Love (ankle) was spotted at Tuesday's practice but wasn't suited up, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Love has been tending to a high-ankle sprain since making his pro debut preseason Week 1, missing all practices and the Cardinals' final two exhibitions in the meantime. Coach Mike LaFleur told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com on Monday that Love is "progressing really well" toward being available Week 1. Nevertheless, Love's next step will be mixing into at least some drills to begin to put questions about his status for the regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13 at the Chargers in the rearview mirror.