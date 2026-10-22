The Cardinals expect to remain without Love (ankle) for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reports Thursday.

Love didn't practice Wednesday after sitting out this past Sunday's win over the Rams. He still has two more opportunities to resume practicing and give himself a chance to return Sunday against the Broncos, but the Cardinals are pessimistic regarding the rookie third overall pick's availability. If Love misses a second consecutive game, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight would be in line for additional opportunities against a Denver run defense that has been surprisingly weak this season.