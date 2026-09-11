Love (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Chargers, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Love has been tending to a high-ankle sprain that he suffered preseason Week 1, and nearly one month later, he was able to log three consecutive limited practices and set himself up for his pro debut. Ultimately, the Cardinals may not make a call on Love's status until roughly 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff, which was corroborated by coach Mike LaFleur, who told Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com on Friday that Love will be a game-time decision. In the end, an active Love on Sunday would share the backfield with Tyler Allgeier.