Love (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Dallas, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Mike LaFleur told Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site Friday that Love was expected to play in Week 8, and the running back's lack of designation confirms as much. After opening the week with back-to-back limited listings, Love capped it with a full session Friday, indicating that he's ready for close to a normal workload Sunday after a two-game absence. Speaking of the time off, Love relayed to Urban that "two weeks for anybody will get people feeling how they want to feel." As a result, Love will rejoin a backfield that previously was a near-even split between Tyler Allgeier (toe) and Bam Knight the last two weeks.