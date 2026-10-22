Love (ankle) remained sidelined at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Love has logged back-to-back DNPs to begin the practice week and appears well on his way to missing a second straight contest Sunday against the Broncos. With Love sidelined for Week 6 against the Rams, Tyler Allgeier narrowly out-snapped Bam Knight 40 to 32, but it was Knight who was far more effective in the box score. While Allgeier out-carried him 15 to 13, Knight picked up 80 rushing yards to Allgeier's 38. Knight added two catches for 18 yards on two targets and would be a worthwhile RB2/flex option in fantasy if Love does miss Sunday's game.