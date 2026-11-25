Head coach Mike LaFleur said Wednesday that the Cardinals will evaluate Love (ankle) again Monday to hone in on a return date for the running back, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Love must miss at least one more game due to the right high-ankle sprain that he picked up in a Week 8 win at Dallas, but the Cardinals have a decision to make next week, as they have a Week 13 matchup with the Eagles on tap before a Week 14 bye. For as long as Love is sidelined, Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight will continue to man Arizona's backfield.