Love rushed 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown while bringing in two of four targets for nine yards in the Cardinals' 26-14 win over the Chargers on Sunday.

The rookie had been managing a high-ankle sprain for several weeks, but Love looked to be at full health when he capped off the Cardinals' first possession of the season with a five-yard scoring run around left end. Love found running room mostly at a premium the rest of the afternoon, and he ultimately finished with six fewer carries than veteran backfield mate Tyler Allgeier. Nevertheless, Love's usage could also have been the byproduct of a cautionary approach due to the first-round pick's lack of practice time this summer, and the Notre Dame product could therefore be in store for a larger workload in a Week 2 home showdown against the Seahawks next Sunday.