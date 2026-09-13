Love (ankle) is listed as active Sunday at the Chargers.

Love thus has put the high-ankle sprain that he sustained in preseason Week 1 behind him, but considering he wasn't able to practice in more than a limited capacity this week, there's a decent chance that he won't be operating on all cylinders in his NFL debut. The third overall pick in this year's draft also will have to contend with Tyler Allgeier for work out of the Cardinals backfield, so Love may take some time to fulfill his draft status.