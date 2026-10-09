Love (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Lions, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Love emerged from Week 4 action with an ankle injury that limited him at practice Wednesday and Thursday, but he didn't have any restrictions at Friday's session before getting the all clear for Week 5. He touched on his health afterward, telling Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com that he's feeling "really, really good this week" and that he "found a way I really want to do things just consulting with the training staff and throughout my outside stuff." On Sunday, Love will look to build upon the 259 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs on 66 touches that he's racked up through the first four games of his career.