Coach Mike LaFleur said Love (ankle) will practice Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In typical LaFleur fashion, the coach tried to be wishy-washy and hide things from the media by saying Love is not expected to be limited in practice, but his status for Sunday's opener against the Chargers depends on how the running back looks during the practice week. The Cardinals have already listed Tyler Allgeier ahead of their No. 3 overall pick Love on the backfield depth chart. Love will shape up as a shaky RB3 for fantasy if he's active against Los Angeles.