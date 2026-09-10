Love (ankle) remained a limited practice participant Thursday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

Love has been tending to a high-ankle sprain since preseason Week 1, and while he displayed small signs of progress in recent weeks, he finally has been able to log back-to-back capped sessions to begin prep for the regular-season opener. Friday's injury report will reveal his chances to suit up for Sunday's game at the Chargers, with the range of possibilities going from full clearance to getting ruled out. More than likely, the Cardinals will list Love as questionable for Week 1 action. If Love is inhibited or sidelined Sunday, Tyler Allgeier would be in line to lead Arizona's backfield, with Bam Knight on hand for most of the remaining RB reps.