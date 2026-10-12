Love rushed 12 times for 22 yards and failed to bring in his only target in the Cardinals' 45-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Love's meager rushing yardage total actually led the Cardinals on the afternoon, and game script had essentially turned away from the run by halftime with Arizona already down 24-7 at that point. The rookie first-round pick was on the sideline by the final drive of the afternoon, and Love finished with a new career low in rushing yards. The downturn on the ground was particularly drastic when compared to Love's previous two games, when he'd gained 153 yards on 35 carries against the 49ers and Giants. Love and the Cardinals will have an uphill battle to bounce back in Week 6 as well, as Arizona pays a visit to the Rams next Sunday.