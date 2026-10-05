Coach Mike LaFleur said Monday that Love is dealing with an ankle issue that's not related to the high-ankle sprain he tended to in August, Dani Sureck of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Love came out of preseason Week 1 with the previous ankle issue and missed the rest of exhibition season. Through four games to begin his career, the third overall pick in this year's draft has had an oscillating workload from week-to-week, with his 66 touches going for 259 yards from scrimmage and two total TDs. Love did cede the Cardinals' last four offensive snaps of Sunday's loss at the Giants to fellow RB Tyler Allgeier, which came after the former limped off the field after one of QB Jacoby Brissett's three interceptions, according to Darren Urban of the team's official site. Wednesday's practice report should provide a sense of where Love stands with the current health concern.