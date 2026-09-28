Love rushed 21 times for 90 yards and brought in all five targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in the Cardinals' 36-30 loss to the 49ers on Sunday.

Sunday may have marked the official crowning of Love as the Cardinals' unquestioned lead back, as he took 19 more carries than veteran backup Tyler Allgeier. All of Love's rush attempts, rushing yardage, receptions, receiving yardage and targets were new season-high figures for the rookie first-round pick, who also recorded his first career receiving touchdown on a one-yard grab early in the fourth quarter. Love's draft pedigree and talent always made an ascension to the lead role a matter of when and not if, and it will be interesting to see how the Notre Dame product fares in what could be a favorable Week 4 road matchup against the Giants next Sunday.