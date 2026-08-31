Love (ankle) is progressing well in his recovery and is trending toward being available for Week 1, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Love was forced to miss the Cardinals' final preseason game due to the high-ankle sprain he suffered earlier this month, but he continues trend in the right direction. Head coach Mike LaFleur outlined Monday that the running back is "progressing really well," and that Love is expected to take another step up in his recovery at practice. The Cardinals will take on the Chargers in Week 1 on Sept. 13, and the rookie first-rounder appears to be on track to make his NFL regular-season debut that day.