Head coach Mike LaFleur said Love (ankle) will practice in a limited fashion Wednesday, Bo Brack of GoPHNX.com reports.

This doesn't come as a surprise, as LaFleur told Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic on Monday that Love was slated to practice Wednesday. Now that Love's activity level is known, he'll have two more chances to get back to full this week before the Cardinals potentially make a ruling on his status ahead of Sunday's game at Dallas. Love has missed the last two games due to a lingering ankle injury, which has allowed Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight to split the backfield reps during that span.