Love (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Love thus will miss the first game of his career due to the ankle injury that has bothered him in recent weeks. So far, the third overall pick in this year's draft is sitting on 3.7 yards per carry and has been targeted just 14 times through five contests. Head coach Mike LaFleur noted to Urban on Friday that Love will be used more in the passing game once he's able to adequately make cuts, which requires his current health concern to be a thing of the past.