Cardinals' Jeremiyah Love: Won't play in preseason opener

Love won't play in the Hall of Fame Game on Thursday against Carolina, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Per usual, both teams are holding out most of their starters and many key backups for the first game of the NFL preseason. We should see Love later this preseason, at least briefly, but that won't offer much hint about what his Week 1 role looks like. Love and Tyler Allgeier reportedly have been sharing first-team snaps, while James Conner (foot) remains absent from team drills.