Love (ankle) won't practice Wednesday, as head coach Mike LaFleur said the Cardinals want to "get this ankle right and do it the right way," Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports.

Love emerged from Week 4 at the Giants with an ankle injury, and while he was able to play through it this past Sunday against the Lions, he mustered just 12 carries for 22 yards and didn't haul in his only target. Considering LaFleur's comments were murky, it's unclear if Love's practice reps are the only thing that will be managed this week, or if the rookie running back is in danger of missing an actual game. Nonethelees, Love's status will be monitored closely as the week continues to get a sense of the overall situation ahead of Sunday's road matchup with the Rams.