Love (ankle) worked on the side with trainers during the open portion of Thursday's practice, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Love was listed as a non-participant Wednesday and could be headed for the same fate Thursday, unless he's able to take part in drills later in Thursday's practice. Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports reported earlier Thursday that Love will likely miss Sunday's game against the Broncos, and Love working on a side field Thursday has done nothing to dispel that notion. Tyler Allgeier and Bam Knight are poised to lead Arizona's backfield again.