Cardinals' Jeremy Cash: Waived by Cardinals
Cash (knee) was waived/injured by the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Cash suffered a torn ACL and MCL during the Cardinals' preseason opener Saturday, while he'll ultimately revert to IR if he clears waivers. As a result, the team has signed Gerald Hodges in order to provide additional depth at linebacker throughout training camp.
