Cardinals' Jeremy Ross: Gathers in touchdown Saturday
Ross recorded four receptions (on six targets) for 32 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's preseason defeat to the Bears.
Facing 3rd-and-8 on the Cardinals' third possession, Ross hauled in a 16-yard strike from Carson Palmer to set up the offense at the Bears' four-yard line. Once Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert took over under center, Ross was merely a check-down option, with no catch going for more than eight yards. Ross capped the game with a three-yard TD connection from Gabbert with seconds remaining to bring the Cards to within 24-23, only for the two-point conversion to fall to the turf. On a quest to land a spot on the 53-man roster, Ross has gobbled up eight of 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, while calling for fair catches on three of four punt returns. In a receiving corps striving for consistency, the five-year vet has a decent chance to jump a player like Brittan Golden (groin).
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...