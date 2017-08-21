Ross recorded four receptions (on six targets) for 32 yards and one touchdown during Saturday's preseason defeat to the Bears.

Facing 3rd-and-8 on the Cardinals' third possession, Ross hauled in a 16-yard strike from Carson Palmer to set up the offense at the Bears' four-yard line. Once Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert took over under center, Ross was merely a check-down option, with no catch going for more than eight yards. Ross capped the game with a three-yard TD connection from Gabbert with seconds remaining to bring the Cards to within 24-23, only for the two-point conversion to fall to the turf. On a quest to land a spot on the 53-man roster, Ross has gobbled up eight of 11 passes for 97 yards and a touchdown, while calling for fair catches on three of four punt returns. In a receiving corps striving for consistency, the five-year vet has a decent chance to jump a player like Brittan Golden (groin).