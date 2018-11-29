Vujnovich (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve by the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Vujnovich was able to suit up in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but has been battling hamstring issues all season. The 28-year-old offensive lineman had seen snaps in only four games this season and was finally placed on IR on Thursday. The Cardinals re-signed their 2017 fifth-round pick Will Holden to replace Vujnovich.