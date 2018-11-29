Cardinals' Jeremy Vujnovich: Heads on injured reserve
Vujnovich (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve by the Cardinals on Thursday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.
Vujnovich was able to suit up in Sunday's loss to the Chargers, but has been battling hamstring issues all season. The 28-year-old offensive lineman had seen snaps in only four games this season and was finally placed on IR on Thursday. The Cardinals re-signed their 2017 fifth-round pick Will Holden to replace Vujnovich.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jeremy Vujnovich: Healthy and likely to start•
-
Cardinals' Jeremy Vujnovich: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jeremy Vujnovich: Ruled out for Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Jeremy Vujnovich: Gets hurt in loss•
-
Colts' Jeremy Vujnovich: Activated from PUP list•
-
Colts' Jeremy Vujnovich: Placed on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...