Vujnovich was placed on the Cardinal's Non-Football Illness list Wednesday, per the NFL transactions page.

It's unclear exactly how serious the illness is, but it appears Vujnovich will miss at least the start of training camp. The issue comes at a bad time for the 28-year-old journeyman, who enters a crowded competition for a roster spot this fall.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • alvin-kamara-saints.jpg

    Picking No. 2 in PPR

    The first round is easy if you're picking second. It's the decisions in Rounds 2 and 3 that...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 3 in PPR

    The No. 3 pick offers the security of knowing you'll get a stud running back, but it's not...

  • NFL: Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers

    Picking No. 4 in PPR

    Picking fourth is an enviable spot in 2019, as you can sit back and nab whichever elite running...