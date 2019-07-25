Cardinals' Jeremy Vujnovich: Placed on NFI list
Vujnovich was placed on the Cardinal's Non-Football Illness list Wednesday, per the NFL transactions page.
It's unclear exactly how serious the illness is, but it appears Vujnovich will miss at least the start of training camp. The issue comes at a bad time for the 28-year-old journeyman, who enters a crowded competition for a roster spot this fall.
