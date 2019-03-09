Cardinals' Jeremy Vujnovich: Receives offer from Cardinals
Vujnovich (hamstring) was offered an extended tender from the Cardinals on Saturday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Vujnovich appeared in five games for the Cardinals after being claimed off waivers before ultimately ending the season on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury. It remains to be seen if he will accept the team's offer or look for a new destination.
