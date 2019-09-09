Vujnovich was re-signed by the Cardinals on Monday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Vujnovich was cut by the Cardinals over the weekend but will rejoin the team after spending Week 1 as a free agent. The 29-year-old should fill a depth role on the offensive line for the Cardinals.

