Vujnovich (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the 49ers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Vujnovich will miss his second consecutive game since injuring his hamstring in Week 6 against the Vikings. The 28-year-old is one of three offensive lineman on the Cardinals' injury report, joining Mike Iupati (back) and Justin Pugh (hand).

More News
Our Latest Stories