Vujnovich (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Broncos, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Vujnovich was forced out of Sunday's game against the Vikings with the hamstring injury. Fellow guards Mike Iupati (back) and Justin Pugh (hand) also showed up on the injury report -- with Iupati being ruled out and Pugh being ruled questionable -- leaving the Cardinals depleted at offensive line.