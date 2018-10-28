Gresham (heel) is active for Sunday's game versus the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

In Week 7 against the Broncos, Gresham earned more offensive snaps than fellow tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (39 to 29) for the first time this season. Nevertheless, Seals-Jones remains the preferred receiver at the position, recording 10 catches to Gresham's three in the veteran's five appearances so far. Expect much of the same with Gresham primarily focused on blocking duties.