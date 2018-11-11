Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Active Sunday
Gresham (back) is listed as active Sunday at Kansas City, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Despite elevating to full participation at Friday's practice, Gresham was listed as questionable for this game due to a back injury. By avoiding the inactive list Week 10, the 30-year-old will be available to the Cardinals offense, primarily as a blocker due to his meager mark of 1.2 targets per game this season.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited with back injury•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Tallies 22 yards Week 8•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Questionable for Week 8•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Goes without target Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 10 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10