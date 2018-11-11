Gresham (back) is listed as active Sunday at Kansas City, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Despite elevating to full participation at Friday's practice, Gresham was listed as questionable for this game due to a back injury. By avoiding the inactive list Week 10, the 30-year-old will be available to the Cardinals offense, primarily as a blocker due to his meager mark of 1.2 targets per game this season.