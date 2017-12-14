Gresham didn't participate in Thursday's practice due to an illness, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gresham wasn't on the Cardinals' injury report Wednesday, so the illness looks like something that came about over night. If Gresham is able to recover in time for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, he won't be a major part of the Cardinals' passing attack with Ricky Seals-Jones having recently supplanted the veteran as quarterback Blaine Gabbert's go-to option at tight end. Over the Cardinals' past four games, Gresham has recorded seven receptions for 67 yards on nine targets.