Coach Steve Wilks said earlier this week that he's "hopeful" Gresham (Achilles) will be available for the regular-season opener, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

After rupturing his Achilles in Week 17 of last season, Gresham has spent the entire offseason in recovery mode. Because such injuries are difficult for players to bounce back from, he'll be hard-pressed to produce, even if he's cleared by Week 1. Among fellow tight ends on the roster, Ricky Seals-Jones is the best bet to take advantage of the potential opening in the offense. During a five-game stretch from Weeks 11 to 15 in 2017, he cranked out 12 catches (on 25 targets) for 201 yards and three touchdowns.