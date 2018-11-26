Gresham caught his only target for two yards during Sunday's 45-10 loss to the Chargers.

Gresham didn't have much of a chance to produce Week 12, with rookie quarterback Josh Rosen having totaled just over 100 passing yards on the day, but it's not as if his quiet performance was an anomaly. The veteran tight end has caught one or less passes in eight of nine starts this season. Gresham will remain firmly behind Ricky Seals-Jones heading into Sunday's tilt against the Packers.