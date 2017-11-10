Gresham brought in five of seven targets for 64 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 22-16 loss to the Seahawks.

Gresham's reception total equaled a season best, while his yardage total represented a high-water mark on the campaign. The 29-year-old has scored in consecutive games and could be a sneaky fantasy option down the stretch due to his apparent rapport with quarterback Drew Stanton. He'll look to put together a successful encore to his Week 10 performance when the Cardinals tangle with the Texans on the road in Week 11.