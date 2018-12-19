Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Catches first pass of December
Gresham caught his lone target for a 16-yard gain during Sunday's 40-14 loss to the Falcons.
However modest the production, Sunday featured more yards for Gresham than the previous five outings combined. That's how dismal things have been for Gresham, and Arizona's offense more generally. Sunday offered another low-point as rookie Josh Rosen was benched late after three turnovers and back-to-back drives that generated negative yardage. Don't expect much better Sunday against a middle-of-the-pack Rams pass defense.
