Gresham (Achilles) doesn't carry an injury designation ahead of Thursday's matchup against the Broncos, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After logging two limited practices Monday and Tuesday, Gresham was able to get in a full practice Wednesday. Gresham has yet to catch more than one pass and earn more than 30 yards in a game, but has logged over 25 offensive snaps in each of the last three games.