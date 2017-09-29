Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Cleared for Week 4
Gresham was a full practice participant Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gresham played through the same injury in Monday's 28-17 loss to the Cowboys, catching five of nine targets for 47 yards while logging 55 of 81 offensive snaps. He may have some added competition for targets this week, as wideout John Brown (quad) is expected to play for the first time since Week 1.
