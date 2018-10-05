Gresham (Achilles) was a full participant in Friday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

By concluding the week with a full practice session, Gresham will avoid a questionable tag heading into Sunday's matchup with the 49ers. Gresham essentially split the tight-end work with Ricky Seals-Jones in the Week 4 loss to the Seahawks, with the former logging 33 offensive snaps to the latter's 39. It's possible that Gresham takes on a heavier snap count as he becomes further removed from the Achilles injury, but Seals-Jones would likely still offer the higher pass-catching upside of the two.

