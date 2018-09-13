Gresham (Achilles) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gresham is maintaining his activity level from a week ago, when he was eventually ruled inactive for Sunday's season-opening loss to the Redskins. Until he progresses enough to be termed a full participant, he doesn't seem like a candidate to take the field on game day. Considering he's a little more than eight months removed from tearing his Achilles, Gresham likely remains weeks away from returning to action.

