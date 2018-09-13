Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Continues to be limited
Gresham (Achilles) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Gresham is maintaining his activity level from a week ago, when he was eventually ruled inactive for Sunday's season-opening loss to the Redskins. Until he progresses enough to be termed a full participant, he doesn't seem like a candidate to take the field on game day. Considering he's a little more than eight months removed from tearing his Achilles, Gresham likely remains weeks away from returning to action.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Won't be active Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Listed as questionable•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Practices Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Removed from PUP list•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: May stay on PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Dive into the quarterback position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...