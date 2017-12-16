Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Downgraded to out
The Cardinals have downgraded Gresham (illness) to out for Sunday's matchup against the Redskins.
The writing appeared to be on the wall regarding Gresham's status for Week 15 after the team promoted fellow tight end Gabe Holmes from the practice squad Saturday. Gresham's absence will mark his first since Week 2. Troy Niklas and the aforementioned Holmes will now provide depth behind No. 1 tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.
