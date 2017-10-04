Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Hauls in two passes
Gresham caught two of three passes for 12 yards in Sunday's 18-15 overtime victory against the 49ers.
Gresham was held out in Week 2 due to a rib injury but has responded with increased reps the last two games, earning 68 and 85 percent of the offensive snaps, respectively. With an utter stranglehold on tight end reps in Arizona, he's a decent enough option in a pinch. That said, he's been capped at a 5/47/0 line on nine targets in any given appearance (Week 3) this season, making Gresham more of a desperation play than anything.
More News
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Cleared for Week 4•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Playing Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: May miss MNF•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Questionable for Monday•
-
Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Likely available in Week 3•
-
Rankings: Rodgers, Bell rule top
Get ready for Week 5 with a breakdown of our expert rankings for the upcoming slate of gam...
-
Week 5 WR Rankings
He hasn't been quite as explosive as expected, but our experts aren't close to giving up on...
-
Week 5 TE Rankings
Who are your top options at tight end? It's an ugly picture this week.
-
Week 5 QB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for Week 5 at the QB position.
-
Week 5 RB Rankings
Check out our trio of experts' rankings for the running back position.
-
Waiver Wire: Tons of needs, options
Latavius Murray, Aaron Jones, Alex Collins and Alvin Kamara are the running backs to target...