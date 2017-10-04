Gresham caught two of three passes for 12 yards in Sunday's 18-15 overtime victory against the 49ers.

Gresham was held out in Week 2 due to a rib injury but has responded with increased reps the last two games, earning 68 and 85 percent of the offensive snaps, respectively. With an utter stranglehold on tight end reps in Arizona, he's a decent enough option in a pinch. That said, he's been capped at a 5/47/0 line on nine targets in any given appearance (Week 3) this season, making Gresham more of a desperation play than anything.