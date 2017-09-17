Gresham (ribs) is listed as inactive Sunday in Indianapolis, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gresham was last seen on the field in Week 1, when he was body slammed by a Lions defender on the Cardinals' last possession of the game. With no practice reps in the meantime, the team will take a cautious approach and hold out the veteran tight end, leaving Troy Niklas (hip), Ifeanyi Momah and Jim Dray to hold down the fort at tight end.