Gresham is questionable to return to Sunday's contest at Seattle due to an Achilles injury, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Since entering the NFL in 2010, Gresham has dealt with the occasional injury, but the Achilles is a new affliction for the 29-year-old tight end. The Cardinals will move on with Troy Niklas and Ricky Seals-Jones at TE for the time being.