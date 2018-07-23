The Cardinals place Gresham (Achilles) on the PUP list Monday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The development isn't surprising in the lease considering Gresham tore his Achilles in Week 17 of last season. The debilitating nature of the injury makes an appearance early on difficult to comprehend, but the veteran remains committed to play Week 1. There's no telling if he'll achieve that goal, but tight end will be in decent hands, if not. Expect second-year pro Ricky Seals-Jones, who recorded 12 catches (on 25 targets) for 201 yards and three touchdowns from Week 11 to 15 in 2017, to fill in in the event Gresham's absence extends into September and beyond.