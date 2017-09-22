Head coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Gresham (ribs) will likely suit up Monday against the Cowboys, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gresham kicked off the week with a limited showing at Thursday's practice, but Arians' comment indicates he's marching toward a return. Assuming he avoids a setback with his rib injury, he'll push Troy Niklas and Ifeanyi Momah down the depth chart at tight end.