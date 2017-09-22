Play

Head coach Bruce Arians said Thursday that Gresham (ribs) will likely suit up Monday against the Cowboys, Kent Somers of The Arizona Republic reports.

Gresham kicked off the week with a limited showing at Thursday's practice, but Arians' comment indicates he's marching toward a return. Assuming he avoids a setback with his rib injury, he'll push Troy Niklas and Ifeanyi Momah down the depth chart at tight end.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories