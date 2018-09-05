Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited participant Wednesday
Gresham (Achilles) was limited at Wednesday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Removed from the PUP list over the weekend, Gresham returned to practice Monday, but his level of participation wasn't known until the release of the first regular-season injury report. Until he's cleared for contact -- which likely is still weeks away -- he should maintain this level of activity. For the time being, Ricky Seals-Jones and Gabe Holmes will be the tight ends of note in the Cardinals offense.
