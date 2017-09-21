Gresham (ribs) was a limited participant at Thursday's practice, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Gresham was unable to fit in any practice reps a week ago, so his return Thursday, while limited, is a step in the right direction. His usage is Week 1 (73 percent of the offensive snaps) is representative of his import, but he may not reach the threshold if his health remains an issue. Expect his status to become more clear as Monday's game against the Cowboys approaches.