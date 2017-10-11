Cardinals' Jermaine Gresham: Limited to two catches
Gresham nabbed both of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 34-7 loss to Philadelphia.
Gresham was not targeted until the fourth quarter when the game was well out of reach. Despite being a starter, Gresham has been held under 20 yards in three out of four games this season. He should not be on your radar to start on any given week.
