Gresham (Achilles) was a limited practice participant Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Among the Cardinals' options at tight end, Ricky Seals-Jones again dominated the targets -- six, which he turned into five catches for 69 yards -- and logged the most offensive snaps (39 of 58) during Sunday's 27-17 loss at Minnesota. Meanwhile, Gresham gathered in his only target for 26 yards, with his usage (30 on offense, or 51.7 percent) in line with his share from the previous two games. As such, he appears to have settled into a modest role as a blocker with the occasional look from rookie quarterback Josh Rosen. Expect much of the same Thursday versus the Broncos, assuming Gresham is active.

More News
Our Latest Stories